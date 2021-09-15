Financial Architects Inc Has $2.71 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 46,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.83. 416,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698,431. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

