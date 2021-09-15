Financial Architects Inc Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock remained flat at $$129.21 during trading on Wednesday. 76,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,162. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

