Financial Architects Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,051 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10.

