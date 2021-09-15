Financial Comparison: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) vs. Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 4.16% 16.65% 6.85% Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60%

This table compares Information Services Group and Montrose Environmental Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $249.13 million 1.60 $2.76 million $0.17 48.24 Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 4.62 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -12.34

Information Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Information Services Group and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Information Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.63%. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $39.06, suggesting a potential downside of 32.52%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Montrose Environmental Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

