Financial Comparison: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) versus Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 6.85% 13.35% 3.46% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

This table compares Volkswagen and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.62 $10.13 billion $1.98 16.67 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.42 $33.13 million $1.36 15.00

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Stellantis. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Volkswagen and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 1 6 12 0 2.58 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Volkswagen presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.56%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Volkswagen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Stellantis.

Volatility and Risk

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Stellantis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

