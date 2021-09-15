Financial Contrast: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardlytics and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardlytics currently has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.33%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -41.88% -15.50% -8.92% Grom Social Enterprises -129.43% -69.57% -42.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Grom Social Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 16.29 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -44.95 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.38 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

