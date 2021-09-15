Financial Review: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 13.85 $18.19 billion $3.39 35.84 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 3,829.71 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.17% 19.32% Ascent Solar Technologies -584.48% -8.70% -36.49%

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 3 0 2.43 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $127.01, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

