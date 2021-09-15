Financial Survey: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) versus LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 LCI Industries 0 0 7 0 3.00

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $13.95, indicating a potential upside of 21.41%. LCI Industries has a consensus price target of $160.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.95%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A LCI Industries 6.99% 27.86% 10.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holley and LCI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A LCI Industries $2.80 billion 1.18 $158.44 million $6.49 20.15

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Holley on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment includes trainings, product delivery, marketing, and technical support to customers; and sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was founded on March 20, 1984 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

