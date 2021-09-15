FIO Protocol (FIO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.02 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $72.38 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001578 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001026 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 780,824,410 coins and its circulating supply is 353,870,042 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

