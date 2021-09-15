Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$1.85 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE FAF remained flat at $C$0.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$309.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. Fire & Flower has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fire & Flower will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

