First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,423 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.
MSFT stock opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.36.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
