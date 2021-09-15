First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,243 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of First Merchants worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

