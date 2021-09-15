First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 358.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of First Mid Bancshares worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBH opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

