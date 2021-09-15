First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.33

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 330829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FF shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective (up previously from C$1.20) on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$230.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.