First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Trading Up 0.4%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 3,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 75,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

