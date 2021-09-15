First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FPA opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.