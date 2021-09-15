First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 144.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the period.

