First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $35,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

