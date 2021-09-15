First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the August 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 55,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,037. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

