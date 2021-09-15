First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

