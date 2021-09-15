First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $79.31.

