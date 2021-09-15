First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,034 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,232. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.62 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

