First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.58. 113,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 85,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.