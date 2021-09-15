First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Shares Up 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.08 and last traded at $168.06. 24,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 182,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.58.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.