First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $65.33. Approximately 188,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 600,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.