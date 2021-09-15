First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,236. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $90.58 and a 1-year high of $137.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.