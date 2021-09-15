First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CIO John Emery Sawyer Buys 3,575 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
John Emery Sawyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, John Emery Sawyer bought 200 shares of First Western Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300.00.
NASDAQ MYFW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 5,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $213.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $31.72.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
