First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CIO John Emery Sawyer Buys 3,575 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Emery Sawyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Emery Sawyer bought 200 shares of First Western Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300.00.

NASDAQ MYFW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 5,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $213.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

