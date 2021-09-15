FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. FirstGroup has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

