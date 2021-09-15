FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.27% of FirstService worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,729,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $187,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.07 and its 200-day moving average is $169.34. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSV shares. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.