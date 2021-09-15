FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.43

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $195.43 and last traded at $194.02, with a volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.50.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

