FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.90

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$249.90 and last traded at C$244.48, with a volume of 133465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$231.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$236.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$232.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$210.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The company has a market cap of C$10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21.

In other news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total transaction of C$928,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,567,007.60.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

