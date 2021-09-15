Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $184.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.01. Five Below has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

