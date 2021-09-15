Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 124,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,069 shares.The stock last traded at $164.52 and had previously closed at $167.99.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -236.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 115.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $78,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

