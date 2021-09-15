Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE FVRR opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.11. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $115.73 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -172.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,349,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

