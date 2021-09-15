FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.23 and last traded at $54.26. Approximately 7,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 21,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.