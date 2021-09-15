FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 14.1% Higher

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.17. 911,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 182,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 53,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $145,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Douglas Allen acquired 19,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,655 shares of company stock worth $223,465. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

