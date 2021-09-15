Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $21.97 on Major Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $177.75 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $21.97 or 0.00045719 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

