Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 418.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Flower One from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of FLOOF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

