Fluity (FLTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Fluity has a market capitalization of $876,542.36 and $59.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00075882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00177271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.28 or 0.07336554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,250.62 or 1.00216567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.86 or 0.00886592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,538,126 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

