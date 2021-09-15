FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0529 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $933,367.94 and approximately $2,135.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

