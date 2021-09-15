Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.42

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.42 and last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 90466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

