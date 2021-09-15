Font Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Font coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00007931 BTC on exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $7,620.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Font has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00149073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.00800369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

FONT is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

