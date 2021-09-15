Ford Motor (NYSE:F) versus Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Head to Head Analysis

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stellantis and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ford Motor 1 4 10 0 2.60

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $14.81, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Ford Motor 2.50% 24.26% 3.11%

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.42 $33.13 million $1.36 15.26 Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.42 -$1.28 billion $0.41 32.24

Stellantis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

