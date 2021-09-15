Ford Motor (NYSE:F) versus Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Head to Head Analysis

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Stellantis and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellantis
|0
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|Ford Motor
|1
|4
|10
|0
|2.60
Insider & Institutional Ownership
42.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Stellantis and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellantis
|0.25%
|8.03%
|2.09%
|Ford Motor
|2.50%
|24.26%
|3.11%
Volatility and Risk
Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Stellantis and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellantis
|$99.00 billion
|0.42
|$33.13 million
|$1.36
|15.26
|Ford Motor
|$127.14 billion
|0.42
|-$1.28 billion
|$0.41
|32.24
Stellantis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
About Stellantis
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.