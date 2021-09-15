Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Acquires 4,000 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FORA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 57,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,788. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Forian in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the first quarter worth about $1,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Forian by 86.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

