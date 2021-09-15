Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -260.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

