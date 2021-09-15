Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fortis by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fortis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

