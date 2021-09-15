Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FVIV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 865,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.