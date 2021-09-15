Fortuna (FOTA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $235,995.27 and approximately $18.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00149950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00806842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046824 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

FOTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.