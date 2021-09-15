Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 291.1% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMIV stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Forum Merger IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

