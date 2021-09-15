Francis C. D’andrea Sells 1,827 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $81,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,894. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.00. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,934,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 128,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

